Crackdown on Cash Spraying at Nigerian Parties

Nigerian authorities have launched a renewed crackdown on the popular but controversial tradition of “spraying” cash at social events, particularly at weddings, birthdays, and cultural celebrations. The intensified enforcement—backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and security agencies—is part of a broader effort to curb currency misuse, economic waste, and money laundering, according to official statements.

Long regarded as a symbol of joy, affluence, and appreciation for celebrants, spraying cash—especially naira notes—has been most visible in Yoruba and Igbo cultural events, where guests often toss banknotes over dancers and performers. But what is considered a vibrant expression of culture by many is now being met with legal scrutiny and stiff penalties, including arrests, fines, and in some cases, prosecution under laws that prohibit the defacing and abuse of the national currency.

Authorities argue that the practice contributes to the mismanagement of cash in circulation, worsens inflationary pressures, and undermines the integrity of the naira, especially in an economy striving for more digital transactions and transparency. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued repeated warnings, and videos of high-profile arrests at lavish parties have gone viral on social media, sparking public discourse.

In response to the crackdown, many event planners and celebrants are now adopting creative alternatives. These include spraying customized party notes, using POS terminals for digital transfers, or placing envelopes in discreet cash collection boxes known locally as “money baskets” or “blessing bowls.” While some welcome the shift as a step toward modernization, others view it as an erosion of cultural identity and celebration norms.

Cultural commentators and traditionalists argue that spraying money is more than just flamboyance—it’s a symbolic gesture of goodwill, status, and support within communal settings. “It’s how we show love, how we honor people,” said one party guest in Lagos. “The law should educate, not criminalize our culture.”

Still, the government insists the practice must evolve in line with national laws and economic goals. As Nigeria navigates the tension between cultural expression and financial regulation, the conversation around cash spraying continues to stir emotions, reflecting deeper questions about how tradition fits into a changing economic landscape.