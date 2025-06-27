Crack in Plateau PDP deepens as ex Rep member battles for structure

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The struggle to survive in the 2027 General elections has continued to tear the Plateau State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), into factions, a situation that is currently threatening the stability of the party in the State.

The latest occurred on Thursday when a former aide to former governor Jonah Jang, Mr Clinton Garuba, cautioned a former House of Representative member, Dachung Musa Bagos, to refrain from sowing discord within the party through his recent maneuvers.

Bagos’s actions have raised concerns among party members and stakeholders, with some perceiving his efforts as a direct challenge to Jang’s influence.

Sources said the ex Rep member is wooing some party members loyal to Jang to ensure that he secures the ticket for Plateau North Senate 2027.

“The structure of the party in the State is still controlled by Jang and Bagos has perceived that Jang and the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, are grooming new sets of young men to occupy political offices come 2027”, the source said.

Worried by Jang and Governor Mutfwang’s actions, Bagos has continued to work across mutual purposes ensuring that the Governor and Jang did not succeed in their quest to favour a new set of political loyalists.

“His actions undermine Jang and disrupt party cohesion in the state”, Garuba said.

According to him, Bagos’s actions are disturbing and reflect a lack of commitment to party unity.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Urges National Drug Fight as NDLEA Records 66,000 Arrests

He also criticized those affiliated with Bagos for dragging Jang’s name, calling it appalling.

Garuba, though, expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved appropriately, describing it as a “family affair” that would be addressed within the party.

He equally downplayed Bagos’s influence, saying he doesn’t have the political capital to disrupt the equilibrium in Plateau North.

The issue is expected to be resolved internally, with Garuba confident that the party will maintain its unity and stability, our correspondent reports.