CP-PDP lauds appointment of Caretaker Committee for S/ South

By Tunde Opalana

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (CP-PDP) has commended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for the appointment of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee.

The CP- PDP described the appointment as constitutional and a step taken in the right direction to ensure the unity and stability of the party in the zone.

In a statement by its Protem National Coordinator, Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, the Conference noted that the appointment of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee to take charge of the party in the zone from the expiration of the tenure of the current Zonal Executive on Sunday March 9, 2025 “is within the powers of the NWC as provided under Section 29 (2)(b) and pursuant to Section 31 (2) (c) and (j) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) so as to ensure that there is no vacuum in that Zonal Chapter.”

READ ALSO: Leadership crisis hits Northern CAN

The CP-PDP however, called on the NWC to accelerate action for a speedy conduct of the party’s pending zonal congresses to elect zonal executives in the South South as well as the North Central and South West zones.

The Conference also urge the Elder Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee not to be distracted but work with stakeholders in the South-South to further ensure the unity, stability and growth of the party and well as the successful conduct of the coming zonal congress for the election of a new Exco in the zone.

As Professionals, the CP-PDP recognizes and pledges to work with the Ogidi-led Zonal Caretaker Committee as appointed by the NWC in moving our party forward in the South South zone,” the statement added.