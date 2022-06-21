Court stops INEC from ending voter registration

By Andrew Orolua

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from ending the current ongoing voter registration on 30 June 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting on Monday in Abuja granted an order of interim injunction against the electoral body after hearing argument on motion ex- parte brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 concerned Nigerians had early this month filed the lawsuit against INEC after the electoral body extended the conduct of primaries of political parties by six days, from June 3 to June 9 but refused to extend the 30 June, 2022 deadline for voter registration.

INEC also refused to extend the online pre-registration which ended on 30, May, 2022 and the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ending 30 June 2022.

The plaintiffs had asked the Federal High Court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

They also in the suit asked the Federal High Court for “an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the 30th June 2022 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The hearing of the main suit has been adjourned to 29th June, 2022 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

The suit marked: FHC/L/CS/1034/2022 initially filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, was transferred to Abuja, in compliance with the Chief Justice of Nigeria earlier directive that all cases against INEC should be heard at either the Federal High Court Abuja or High Court of Federal Capital Territory Abuja, DailyTimes gathered.

SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is not a violation of Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act, and international standards.”

It is also asking for a declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.”

It further prayed for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months and take effective measures to ensure that eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their right to vote in the 2023 general elections.”

The suit, read in part: “Enforcing unrealistic voter registration deadline while extending the deadline for party primaries would deny and abridge the constitutional and international human rights of eligible voters.”

“INEC mandates ought to be exercised in a fair, just and non-discriminatory manner. The extension of voter registration would ensure that Nigerian voters are treated equally and fairly. The future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on it.”

“Voters are also critical stakeholders in the electoral process. Treating all eligible Nigerian voters fairly would advance the people’s right to vote and to participate in their own government.”

“INEC must not only be independent and impartial in the exercise of its constitutional and statutory responsibilities, but must also be seen to be independent and impartial.”

It is also claiming that “extending the voter registration exercise would also bolster voter confidence in the electoral process,” adding that “One of the people’s most sacred rights is the right to vote.

“The commission has a constitutional and statutory responsibility to ensure the effective exercise of the right of all eligible voters to participate in their own government.”

It contended that “extending the deadline for party primaries without providing adequate time and opportunity for eligible voters to register and participate in the 2023 general elections would amount to an unfair and discriminatory treatment of Nigerian voters, and violate other human rights.”

That it would provide more time for eligible voters, including young people, the elderly, people living with disability, as well as those resident in states facing security challenges and living in IDP camps to participate in the 2023 elections.

SERAP submitted that the deadline for voter registration would be entirely consistent with constitutional and international standards, and the Electoral Act. Any such extension would also not impact negatively on INEC’s election calendar and activities.”

The public perception of the independence and impartiality of INEC “is essential for building public confidence in the electoral process, and ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of the 2023 elections.”

That an extension of the deadline for voter registration would also be justified, given reports of challenges in the voter registration exercise, especially for young people, the elderly, persons living with disabilities, and those resident in states facing security challenges and living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will give effect to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Although he did not specifically state whether or not the electoral umpire would go ahead with its initial plan to stop the exercise, the INEC official said the commission would continue to obey the orders of the court.

“The commission is a constitutional body, and we are under a constitutional obligation to give effect to judgements and orders of properly constituted courts of law, and we are going to give effect to the order made by the Federal High Court,” he said.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja had stopped INEC from going ahead with its decision to end the CVR exercise on June 30, as scheduled.

The judge gave the ruling while granting an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion ex parte filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

While INEC is expected to appear before Justice Olajuwon, the suit was adjourned till June 29 for the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Despite the decision to give effect to the order of the court, Okoye insisted that INEC would convince the court on the adjourned date on why the exercise should be discontinued for now.

“The court has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to come back on the 29th day of June and explain its position; we are going to go back to the court on that 29th day of June to explain our position and then allow the rest of the issues to be determined by the court,” he said.

According to the INEC official, the CVR exercise has been ongoing for about a year as the online pre-registration and physical registration began in June and July 2021 respectively.

He lamented that there were instances where the registration officers registered just an individual for the whole day, stressing that the cost implications cannot be overlooked.

Okoye reiterated that the exercise was meant for only those who have not registered before and who have attained the again of 18 and above.

