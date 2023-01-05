Court stops DSS, Police, CCB from investigating INEC boss’ alleged false asset declaration

By Andrew Orolua

A Law suit that sought to scuttle the 2023 general election by removing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu from office has been dismissed.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Garki, quashed an alleged false assets declaration suit against Yakubu on Wednesday.

Presiding judge, Justice M. A. Hassan also issued an order barring security agencies from investigating Yakubu and declared his assets declaration form as valid.

In an Originating Summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Claimant had sought among other things an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down as the Chairman of INEC pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the INEC Chairman from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

Prof Yakubu who in his response to the allegation furnished the court with several exhibits to show the sources of money for the purchase of the properties which the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired and insisted that his assets declarations were validly done.

In the judgment, Justice M. A. Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Prof. Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the Claimant that should all investigate him.

The judge declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the claimant declared that the INEC Chairman cannot be removed over fabricated allegations of false assets declaration.

The Court dismissed the claims of the Claimant and allowed the Counter-claim of the INEC Chairman.

