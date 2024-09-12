Court slams N10m bail each on 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Freedom for the detained ten youths who were arrested during “#EndBadGovernance protest” in August seems far away as the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday slammed N10 million bail on each of them.

The ten youths: Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye, Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo Simon, Angel Love Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubai were among millions of people that took part in the #EndBadGovernance protest and against hunger.

They were charged by the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police, IGP, with attempt to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu between July 1 and August 4 this year. They have since denied the charge.

Trial Court judge, Emeka Nwite admitted them to bail while delivering ruling in their bail applications.

Among other conditions attached to the bail, the protesters are to produce one surety each in the same amount while the sureties must be resident in Abuja.

Besides, the sureties must be property owners in Abuja and must deposit documents of the landed properties to the court in addition to swearing an affidavit of means.

Also, both the defendants and the sureties must deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the Court.

The judge rejected the objections of the Inspector General of Police against the bail’s request but ordered the defendants not to participate in any public rally throughout their trial.

He ordered the defendants to be kept in Correctional Centre custody until they meet their respective bail conditions. The Judge had on September 2, when they were arraigned remanded the defendants in custody.

After the ruling on their bail applications, the judge fixed September 27, 2024 for commencement of their trial.

According to IGP, who filed the charges against them, their alleged offences are contrary to sections 96, 410 and 413 of the Panel Code.

He alleged in the charge that the defendants broke into the Abacha Army Barracks located along Keffi – Abuja highway about a kilometre from AYA round about. He further alleged that they openly called on the military to take over the constitutional government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

IGP also said in the charge that the defendants attempted to force their way into the seat of power during which they allegedly burnt down police station and injured police officers.

The charge also alleged that the defendants incited the Nigerian public against the government and destroyed several public properties including police station, High Court complex and National Communication Commission facilities.

In the said charge, IGP also claimed that a 70 years old British citizen, Andrew Martin Wynne, now at large was largely responsible for instigating mutiny against the Nigerian government.