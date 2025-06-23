Court sentences railway vandal to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour

By Temitope Adebayo

In a landmark judgment underscoring Nigeria’s zero-tolerance policy for infrastructure sabotage, the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court has sentenced Mr. Daniel Joe to three years imprisonment with hard labour. The conviction follows his arrest and prosecution for attempting to steal iron materials from the Signal and Telecommunications Workshop of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on March 27, 2025.

According to the investigation’s findings, Mr. Joe is a known affiliate of a larger syndicate notorious for targeting railway infrastructure across multiple regions. The group has been implicated in several past incidents of vandalism, each posing significant threats to critical national transportation assets and the safety of railway operations.

The court’s ruling serves as a strong deterrent and a clear message to individuals and groups who threaten national development through the destruction of public infrastructure. It also highlights the Nigerian government’s firm stance on protecting investments in the railway sector—an essential component of the country’s ongoing drive toward economic revitalisation and sustainable mobility under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The vandalism of railway facilities is a serious offence with grave implications,” a representative of the Nigerian Railway Corporation stated. “Beyond the financial cost of repairs and delays, these actions put lives at risk and undermine the progress we are making in transforming the nation’s transportation network.”

The NRC reiterated its unwavering commitment to securing its assets, announcing the strengthening of internal security measures, strategic partnerships with law enforcement agencies, and continued community engagement to curb the menace of railway vandalism.

This conviction marks another milestone in the ongoing effort to protect public infrastructure from criminal activity. The NRC calls on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around railway facilities, emphasising that safeguarding the nation’s railway system is a collective responsibility.