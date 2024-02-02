Court sentences man to 30 months imprisonment for raping 3-year-old

An Ado- Ekiti High Court, has sentenced 20 -year- old Seun Olarewaju to 30 calendar months imprisonment for the offence of rape on a 3-year-old girl.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni on June 6, 2022 on a one count charge of rape.

According to the charge, that Olarewaju, on Aug. 6, 2021 at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court did rape a three year old girl, contrary to section 31(1) of the Child Right Law, Cap C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her evidence before the court, the victim’s mother said, “I was not around, I did not know what happened until the following day, when I was bathing my daughter, she did not allow me to wash her private part.

“When I checked, I saw it red and swollen, I was so scared, when I asked what happened to her bumbum, she repeatedly said, it was Seun.

“Thereafter, I heard Seun’s mother and my mother in law fighting outside, it was then I had true picture of what happened; my brother in law narrated what transpired between Seun’s mother, my mother in-law and my daughter yesterday.

“I reported the matter to the police who later took over the matter”.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, pictures of the victim and defendant, medical report among others as exhibit.

The defendant spoke through his counsel Luke Ekene, he prayed court to temper justice with mercy and called four witnesses.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Familoni said, “I believe the defendant as a young person deserves a second chance to redeem himself and be a good citizen. He cannot do that if I sentence him to life imprisonment.

”Therefore, I am inclined to temper Justice with mercy to afford him an opportunity of redemption.

Therefore, the defendant, Olarewaju Seun is sentenced to 30 calendar month imprisonment without an option of fine, the sentence is to run effectively from Sept. 20, 2021 when he was rearrested by the police and kept in detention.