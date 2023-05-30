Court sends six Internet fraudsters to jail in Benin City

Six internet fraudsters, Agbonghae Anthony Osamudiamen, Akpobaro Jude , Godday Osaretin, Favour Uwaifo , Blessing Samson and Harry Akputu Donald were on Friday May 26, 2023 convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by Justice M. Itsueli of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City.

They were arraigned separately on one count charges by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for offences bordering on illegal possession of fraudulent documents and intent to defraud.

The charge against Osamudiamen reads: “that you, Agbonghae Anthony Osamudiamen sometime in 2022 at Benin City within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud represent yourself to be Mark Donald, an American and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 384 (1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State”.

The charge against Uwaifo reads: “that you, Favour Uwaifo on or about 27th March, 2023 in Benin City Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession on your iPhone XMax with IMEI Number 357272099547667 documents which you knew or ought to have known contain a false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 read together with 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges, prompting the prosecution counsel, I.M. Elodi and A.A.Ibrahim to pray the court to convict and sentenced them accordingly. However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who have become remorseful of their actions.

Justice Itsueli thereafter convicted and sentenced Donald, Osaretin, and Uwaifo to three years imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira as fine.

Samson, Jude and Osamudiamen bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira each.

Justice Itsueli ordered that the balance of N1,994,820.39 found in Osamudiamen’s First Bank account, one Lexus ES350 and phones recovered during investigation, being proceeds of crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and that the bank accounts closed.

