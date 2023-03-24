Court Sends Impersonator of Jeffrey Scott to Prison in Asaba

Justice F. A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba on Thursday March 23, 2023 convicted and sentenced one Oliseh Emeka to prison for fraud.

Emeka was arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on one count charge of impersonation and attempting to obtain by false pretence. He impersonated the identity of Jeffrey Scott with intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The charge against him reads, “That you, OLISEH EMEKA (M) sometime between February, 2020 and 23rd May, 2022 in Asaba, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of JEFFREY SCOTT with the intent to obtain money and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc.) Act; 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the same Act”.

Upon arraignment the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, F. A. Jirbo to pray the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. However, the defence counsel, G. O. Okoro pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, explaining that the defendant was a first time offender and had become remorseful for his action.

READ ALSO: FG approves N453.90bn for Kano-Niger Republic rail

Justice Olubanjo convicted and sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000. The defendant is also to forfeit the phone recovered from him as an instrument of crime to the Federal government of Nigeria and to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour forthwith.