Court sacks Reps member Abubakar Gummi for defection from PDP to APC

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sacked Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Gummi, member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a judgment delivered by Justice Obiorah Egwuatu on Thursday, October 30, 2025, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1803/2024, filed by the PDP and its State Chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, the court held that Gummi’s defection was unconstitutional and amounted to “political prostitution” punishable under Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Egwuatu ruled that the mandate obtained through a political party cannot be transferred to another party, declaring: “If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorates. The law must punish such moves by taking away the benefits bestowed upon the decampee politician.”

The court consequently declared Gummi’s seat vacant and restrained the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, from further recognising him as a member.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was ordered to conduct a fresh election within 30 days to fill the vacancy.

Gummi, through his counsel, had argued that his defection was justified by internal crises within the PDP both nationally and in his constituency. However, the court rejected his claim, ruling that no division existed within the PDP to warrant such defection.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered Gummi to refund all salaries and allowances he received from October 30, 2024, to the date of judgment, and to submit proof of repayment to the court registry within 30 days. In addition, a cost of ₦500,000 was awarded against him in favour of the plaintiffs.

Condemning what he described as the growing culture of defections among Nigerian politicians, Justice Egwuatu said: “Politicians should respect the wishes of the electorates that elected them into office.”

The ruling marks the first time a member of the 10th National Assembly has been removed by a court for defection since the recent wave of party crossovers began.