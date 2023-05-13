Court Ruling: NBC to appeal against judgment

By Tom Okpe

The National Broadcasting Commission, (NBC) has expressed its readiness to appeal the Abuja High Court judgement of an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the Commission from imposing fines, henceforth, on broadcast stations in the country.

According to a press statement released on Friday by the Commission’s Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ekanem Antia, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, Director General, NBC said the Commission will appeal against the judgment of the court which empowers the Commission to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria.

The statements reads: “Attention of the National Broadcasting Commission has been drawn to a ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja nullifying powers of the Commission, to impose fines on broadcast Stations that violate provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission has applied for a Certified Copy of the judgment.

“It is global best practice and ethics of the Legal profession that no party to a suit can freely comment on a judgment it has not seen and read.

“The Commission will appeal against the judgment when found to be in conflict with previous judgments of the Court, which empowers the Commission to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria.”