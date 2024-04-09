Court remands Binance Executive’ Gambaryan in Kuje prison

…Rules he is Binance agent in Nigeria

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ruled that detained British national, Tigran Gambaryan and fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, are agents of Binance Holdings Limited accused by the Federal Government of money laundering and foreign exchange breaches.

Trial court judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, consequently upon the findings remanded Tigran Gambaryan in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his bail application.

The anti- graft agency had in a charge accused Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, and Nadeem Anjarwalla who escaped from detention of concealing the source of the $35,400, 000 generated as revenue by Binance in Nigeria knowing that the funds constituted proceeds of unlawful activity.

Gambaryan had argued through his lawyer, Mark Mordi SAN, on April 4, when the matter came up for arraignment that he was not an agent of Binance Holdings Limited, therefore, the company cannot be served with the charges through him.

While the counsel for the EFCC, E.E. Iheanacho, noted that the second defendant was a representative of Binance in the country, adding that the charge was served on him on behalf of the company, but he rejected it.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Nwite said the service on Gambaryan on behalf of the company was proper.

He held that Section 478 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act stipulates that service must be effected on a chief agent of a company within jurisdiction.

Justice Nwite added that all the prosecution needed was to establish that the person being served was an agent of Binance.

The judge held: “Does the second defendant qualify as an agent of Binance?

“From the above statement, the second defendant is the duly appointed representative of Binance. The second defendant is bound to receive summons on behalf of Binance.

“The service of the second defendant on behalf of the first defendant is proper. The court should proceed with the arraignment of the defendants.”

Moreover, the judge noted that in an affidavit deposed to by Gambaryan’s lawyer, he claimed his client and Anjarwalla traveled to Nigeria to attend a meeting with Nigerian government officials on behalf of Binance.

The charges were then read to Gambaryan, but he pleaded not guilty for himself and Binance. He was remanded following the plea.

The prosecution counsel requested a date for the commencement of the trial.

But Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mordi pleaded with the court to grant his client’s bail application.

Mordi said: “I am happy to go to trial. But there is a question of the second defendant’s custody. He has been in custody for 40 days. This is a foreign national. There’s nothing more significant than where he is going after here. We are created by God and the greatest thing anyone can have is freedom. “

However, Iheanacho stated: “The proper place after arraignment is a correctional center. We have Nigerians convicted in the US. His detention was proper. They raised a Preliminary Objection which the magistrate court dismissed. “

Mordi, however, urged the court in the alternative to keep his client in the EFCC custody.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter till April 18 to hear Gambaryan’s bail application and May 2 for commencement of trial.