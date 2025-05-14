May 14, 2025
Court remands 23-year-old man over cyber stalking, others in Benue

By George Kajo

A Chief Magistrate Court has ordered a 23 year old man, Samuel Chukwudoye of Villa Suite, Gyado Villa Makurdi, charged with cyber stalking and offences to be remanded at the Federal Correction Center, Makurdi, Benue state.

When the case came up for mention on Tuesday, prosecuting Police Officer, Inspector Godwin Atoh, informed the the Court that, the accused person had on the 4th of this month, influenced one Martha Nguvelen and other ladies in Makurdi town and had carnal knowledge of them and sold the video recordings to a website through his account.

Prosecution further alleged that by posting the pornographic video, the accused earned 78 dollars which is an equivalent of M117,000 all against the victim’s consent.

During police investigation, the accused person confessed to commission of the offences.

The plea of the accused person was not taken for want of jurisdiction, while prosecution stated that investigation was ongoing and asked for another date.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Kelvin Mbanongun, ordered for the remand of the accused and adjourned the case to another date for further mention.

