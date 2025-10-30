Court orders permanent forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from ex-INEC REC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of $49,700 recovered from Dr Nura Ali, former resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State during the 2023 general election.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite granted the application filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after its counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, moved a motion for permanent forfeiture.

Akponimisingha told the court that the ICPC had complied with the earlier interim order for temporary forfeiture and published notices inviting interested parties to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

He added that since the publication, no one had come forward to claim the money.

“We therefore seek an order forfeiting the sum of $49,700 to the federal government,” he said.

Justice Nwite, in his ruling, said the application was meritorious.

“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel to the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence before me. I am satisfied that the application has merit and it is accordingly granted,” the judge ruled.

The court had, on December 30, 2024, granted an interim order for the temporary forfeiture of the funds following a motion filed by the ICPC and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1846/2024, sought an order forfeiting the money recovered during a DSS search on Ali’s residence, which investigators said was suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

It also directed that the funds be deposited in an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pending investigation and that a public notice be issued for any interested person to claim ownership.

According to court documents, the ICPC and DSS alleged that the money represented bribes received by Ali while serving as INEC REC in Sokoto.

The agencies argued that the funds were not legitimate earnings and that INEC does not pay its officials in foreign currency.

The affidavit filed by Iliya Markus, a litigation officer at ICPC, stated that the DSS received intelligence suggesting that Ali collected bribes from political stakeholders during the 2023 election.

He said operatives conducted a search on Ali’s Kano residence under a valid warrant and recovered the sum of $49,700.

Markus said Ali admitted in his statement that the money was given to him by former Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal and senator Aliyu Wamakko, and that he later wrote to the DSS seeking the return of the cash.

He added that Ali did not report the so-called “gift” to any law enforcement agency as required by law.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Nwite ruled that the funds be permanently forfeited to the federal government.