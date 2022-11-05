Court orders interim forfeiture of 40 Ekweremadu’s properties

By Andrew Orolua

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday ordered an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to embattled former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently in custody in the United Kingdom.

Trial Court Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order following an ex -parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In granting the order, the Judge ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He specifically directed anybody who had interest in the forfeited properties to indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order from the court.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till December 5, 2022 for a report,.in case there is any objection from members of the public regarding the said properties.

READ ALSO: Agho set to release debut EP titled 206

The interim forfeiture order covers Ekweremadu’s properties as follows; 10 properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America, two in the United Kingdom, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai the United Emirate Republic and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory.

By the ruling, members of the public who had interest in the properties, covered by the interim forfeiture should, within 14 days of the newspaper publication should inform the court why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The former Deputy Senate President and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvest, another matter that is not related with the said properties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...