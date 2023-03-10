Court orders INEC to allow use of temporary voter’s card

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow two eligible voters to use their Temporary Voter Cards, TVC, in the March 18 governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The order was sequence to a suit filed by two eligible voters : Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, who though had registered but INEC could not provide them with their Permanent Voters Cards.

They had jointly filed the suit on February 8 and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/180/2023, challenging the position of INEC and further asked the court for an order directing INEC to allow them to vote with their Temporary Voter Cards.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted their prayers and made the order while delivering judgment in the suit .

Justice Egwuatu said that the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database.

READ ALSO: Presidential Election: Group sues INEC, demands

“An order is made compelling the defendant (INEC) to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly captured in the National Register of Voter’s database.

“A declaration is made by this court that the plaintiffs, having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in the defendant’s (INEC’s) central database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format of the defendant’s maintained Register of Voters, the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards in the forthcoming 2023 General Election,” the judge said.

The judge, however, said that he was unable to grant prayer three which was to allow every eligible voter with a TVC to vote because the suit was not filed in a representative capacity.

“This suit, having not been brought in a representative capacity, I find myself unable to grant any relief pursuant to prayer three of the plaintiffs’ application.”

The court held that there was no portion of the law, both the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act that states that it is only PVCs that could be used, but that the law under Section 47 provided for a voter’s card

Commenting on the judgment Plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr Victor Opatola said that the judgment was a win for all Nigerians who suffered to get registered to vote, and were duly registered but due to no fault of theirs could not get their PVCs before the election. He said they could assert their freedom to vote through the court.

According to Opatola, since my clients had fulfilled all necessary requirements by law but were not issued their PVCs until the time for collection of PVCs was over, they should not be allowed to suffer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...