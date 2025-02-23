Court orders final forfeiture of $4.7m, ₦830m, properties allegedly ‘linked’ to Emefiele

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered permanent forfeiture of $4.7 million, ₦830 million, and multiple properties the anti graft agency believed are linked to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to the federal government.

Justice Yellim Bogoro gave the order in a judgment in which he also ordered the final forfeiture of investments worth $900,000 traced to one of Emefiele’s close relative, Anita Joy Omoile.

Also forfeited to the federal government is an investment worth $4.4m traced to Deep Blue Energy Services Ltd and another sum of ₦283m in Zenith Bank traced to Liman Investment Ltd, €20,000, and £1,999.50, traced to Exactquote Bureau De Change (BDC), all companies linked to Omoile.

The orders of final forfeiture were granted in the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Bogoro held that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The forfeited funds were held in First Bank, Zenith Bank and Titan Bank accounts managed by individuals and entities including Anita Omoile, Tatler Services Limited, Rosajul Global Resources Ltd, TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd and Deep Blue Industrial Park Ltd.

The forfeited properties includes 94 units of an 11-floor building under construction at 2 Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, an 11-floor office space on Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; Imore Industrial Park 1 on Esa Street, Imoore Land, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos; Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse, a furniture Plant at Bogije located near Elemoro, Owolomi Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos; and two properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, located in Lakes Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

The other properties are: a plot at Lekki Foreshore Estate Scheme, Eti-Osa, LGA; an estate located at 100 Cottonwood Coppel Texas Drive, Coppel, Texas, owned by Lipam Investment Services; a land at Bunmi Olowude Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; and a property at 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Led by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Bilikisi Buhari-Bala & six other prosecutors, the EFCC had told the court in July 2024 that Emefiele while he was CBN Governor from 2014 to 2023 and during the pendency of his tenure, procured some of his close relations, cronies and allies to allegedly conceal and disguise the funds which are proceeds of his illegal activities in various accounts within and outside Nigeria.

The Commission also said that Anita Joy Omoile used Lipam Investment Services Limited and several other companies owned by her to run bureau de change business without license while allegedly being supplied an illegal huge inflow of dollars by the then Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Ifeanyi Emiefele due to her relationship with him.

Omoile who is at large allegedly procured her allies, Esther Aderohunmu, Lucia Ewubor, and Calista Ogbonna to pay the huge sums of money into the various accounts.

Recalled that Justice Bogoro had ordered an interim forfeiture of the property and asked the EFCC to make a publication in the newspapers for anyone with interest to show cause why the assets should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

In her judgment, Friday, on the forfeiture proceedings, Justice Bogoro first dismissed an application from Leke Sanni & associates seeking to arrest the judgment.

Justice Bogoro held that all the properties and funds are proceeds of unlawful activities which are bound to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge held: “I find that the activities of the respondents here were unlawful. Why should they have a problem with dollars immediately Godwin Emefiele left CBN as a governor of the Bank and salary could not be made?

“I hold that they are not legitimate business activities. I hold that Anita Omoile is a close crony of the former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele who has been given undue influence to unlawfully sway dollars from the CBN.

“Consequently, I hold that all the monies and properties in the schedule are finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”