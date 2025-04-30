Court orders Aisha Achimugu’s release on EFCC’s administrative bail

By Andrew Orolua

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the release of a businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, on the administrative bail, earlier granted her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge issued the order, shortly after the applicant was brought before the court by the anti-graft agency.

Achimugu was arrested on Tuesday morning in Abuja, immediately on her arrival from London in line with its function after the EFCC had on March 28, declared the Achimugu wanted over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Recall that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had in a short ruling on Monday, ordered her to present herself to the EFCC in respect of a case of money laundering allegations against her.

Besides, the judge had also directed that Achimugu must be presented before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue proceedings in the fundamental rights suit pending before his court.

Although, Achimugu’s lawyer had assured that the applicant would comply with the orders of the court by presenting herself to the Commission on Tuesday but, she was said to have been arrested by operatives of the EFCC on arrival from London.

In compliance with the orders of the court, Achimugu was brought to the court around 11:35am by the anti-graft agency.

She was sandwiched by two female EFCC’s operatives.

However, following her appearance in court, the judge ordered that she be released in the next 24 hours, in line with an earlier administrative bail granted her by the EFCC.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent policy reset to prevent deeper instability- Prof. Uba

Achimugu had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, asked the court to restrain law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) from taking any action against her.

However, EFCC through its lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court that Achimugu was under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.

It will be recalled that Achimugu had initially honoured the Commission’s invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety, Darlington N. Ozurumba.

But, she was said to have failed to report back as agreed, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Commission.

The matter has been adjourned till May 2, for continuation of hearing.