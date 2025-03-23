Court order preventing Ibok-Ete resuming is fake, says Aide

… As Rivers Administrator confirms release of withheld funds*

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

No court order is preventing Rivers State administrator, Rtd Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas from resuming duties in the treasure base of Nigeria. This declaration was made Saturday in a Statement issued by Dr Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt.

Warning the general public to disregard the purported fake news making the rounds in some quarters, Ehie expressed disappointment with the said reports, circulating on social media.

He wondered where news hounds got the information that a State High Court had issued an order preventing Ibas from resuming duties at the Government House.

READ ALSO: Niger-Delta Group accuses Traditional Ruler, Boyloaf, Kingsley Kuku, Gen. shoot-at-sight of sponsoring media attacks on

“The malicious post alleged that the court order was granted in a fictitious suit that I had purportedly filed, challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as unconstitutional.

“This is a baseless act of blackmail and deliberate misinformation by individuals of low minds who seek to incite unrest and disaffection among people of Rivers State,” he lamented.

Noting that the claims linked to his personality were false because he had not filed any suit against the sole administrator – the Aide pointed out that both his name and those of other officials implicated therein had been misspelt in the report. He indicated that no suit number, hearing date, or filing time had been provided in the false suit.

Lambasting the author of the report as being uneducated, he enjoined the general public to dismiss the claims.

“The post is baseless, false, and malicious, designed to sow division among the people and misrepresent me as a non-conformist.

“It is intended to fuel hatred and resentment among Rivers people,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) has confirmed the release of local government allocations withheld under the immediate past government. This was disclosed during a meeting of the state administrator with Heads of Local Government Administration in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“I sincerely feel the pain of these workers, many of whom have endured months of financial strain. Let me assure that the withheld allocations have now been released, and I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these salaries are paid with no further delay.

“As leaders we must feel the pains of our people and offer them a more positive, inclusive and transformative leadership. This is the mandate I have accepted and it is the standard I expect from all of you.

“To this end, I hereby direct further that all Local Government Areas furnish my office with a wage bills by way of briefing through the office of the Head of Service.

“This will enable me acquaint myself with the situation as this will enable me deal with such matter. All such submissions should be supported with relevant documents to provide clarity and ensure accuracy,” he expressed.

While directing all local government areas to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service – Ibas warned that financial accountability would be strictly enforced.