Court Jails 4 internet fraudsters in Lagos

By Andrew Orolua

Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday convicted and sentenced four internet fraudsters to various jail terms after the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned them before the court.

The convicts are: Arowosola Julius Oluwadamilola, Oluwasegun Ayomide, Opeyemi Shamsudeen Agboola, and Akinade Olamilekan , EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement.

They were arraigned on one-count separate charges of fraudulently impersonating foreign nationals.

One of the charges reads: “That you, AROWOSOLA JULIUS OLUWADAMILOLA, sometime in May 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated one Mary Alice by holding yourself out as such to unsuspecting victims with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.”

They each pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsels, H.U. Kofarnaisa and Fanen Anum, respectively, tendered the defendants’ extrajudicial statements, devices and the vehicle recovered from Agboola through the investigating officers, Welekwe Bright Chile, Lawal Hamza, Sada Sa’id Sani and M.M Abdulrahman.

They were all admitted as exhibits by the court.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor convicted and sentenced Oluwadamilola to five years imprisonment, with an option of fine of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and a seven-day community service.

While Ayomide bagged three years imprisonment, with an option of fine in the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) and a seven-day community service, Agboola was sentenced to a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira), and his Mercedes C300 forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, Olamilekan was sentenced to three years imprisonment, with an option of fine of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira).

All the devices recovered from the convicts were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

All the convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested for internet-related offences. They were charged to court and convicted.