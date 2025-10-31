Court grants NPF leave to amend process in Ex-Minister Turaki’s suit 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Nyanya, on Thursday, granted the Nigerian Police Force NPF, leave to amend court processes in the ongoing contempt proceedings involving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Oki Rita Emesim.

At Thursday’s sitting, Abdulraziz Ibrahim SAN appeared for the applicant/respondent, while Abdullahi Aminu represented the respondent/applicant .

During the proceedings, Ibrahim informed the court that his team had been served with two documents, one a motion on notice and an affidavit to show cause which explains why DSP Oki Rita should not be charged for contempt of court.

He, however, urged the court to strike out both documents, arguing that “the respondent applicant referred to in the two processes is not a party to the matter,” adding that “the processes are irrelevant and should be discarded.”

In response, Abdullahi opposed the application, describing Ibrahim’s objection as “purely technical.” He explained that while there was a discrepancy in the names of the parties between the suit and the newly filed documents, it was a “mere irregularity that is curable.”

“The parties before this court are Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN vs Nigerian Police Force. The difference in the new processes is an oversight. Since the suit numbers are the same, the irregularity can easily be corrected by a simple order of the court to achieve substantial justice,” Abdullahi argued.

He consequently applied for a short adjournment to enable him to amend and refile the processes to reflect the correct names of the parties especially the replacement of Nigeria Police Force NPF as against IGP as earlier captured

Responding, Ibrahim said he would not oppose an adjournment if the respondent sought one to amend the processes, but insisted that “the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police are two different entities.” He, however, asked that the matter not be stood down as he had another engagement in a different court.

After listening to both sides, the presiding judge, Justice Aliyu Yunusa Shafa, ruled that since the change of parties did not affect the substance of the matter, the respondent/applicant was granted leave to amend the names and processes accordingly.

The proceedings stem from a contempt application involving DSP Oki Rita Emesim Oyintare, who had been summoned to appear before the court for allegedly disobeying a subsisting order restraining the police from inviting former Minister of Special Duties and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

Earlier this month, the IGP filed a motion seeking to set aside the court’s October 16 ruling that nullified a police invitation extended to Turaki and directed DSP Oki Rita to appear for possible contempt.

In a fresh affidavit, DSP Oki Rita denied disobeying the court, insisting that her actions were lawful and carried out under the authority of the IGP in connection with a separate petition dated July 2, 2025.

Earlier, in a motion, the IGP contends that court’s order was made without jurisdiction as it interfered with the lawful exercise of police investigation powers hence argued that their invitation of Turaki was part of a valid ongoing investigation into a petition dated July 2, 2025 submitted by one Hadiza Baffa and others, over allegation of obstruction of justice, collusion and defamation

The respondent applicant Aminu Abdullahi further submitted that the October 16 ruling amounted to judicial interference and should be vacated in the interest of justice emphasing that Turaki’s refusal to honour the invitation and his recourse to the court amounted to abuse of judicial process

Justice Shafa however adjourned the matter to December 3 for continuation of hearing.