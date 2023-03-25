Court grants Atiku, Obi, APM’s request to serve petitions on Tinubu through APC

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Friday granted the request of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to serve their petitions on Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari through the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Friday, a three-member panel, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, granted the request in three rulings on the three ex-parte motions filed by Atiku and PDP; Obi and LP; and APM.

The petitioners in their motion, which was argued by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) for Atiku and the PDP sought leave to serve Tinubu with the petition and other accompanying processes through the APC.

Obi and LP had sought, in their motion, argued by Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN) , sought leave to serve Tinubu and Shettima though the APC.

In its motion, argued by Oyetola Atoyebi (SAN), the APM sought leave to serve Tinubu, Shettima and Masari through the APC.

The petitioners had filed their petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress APC as winner of the presidential election held on Saturday February 25, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

By the statute the petitioners ought to serve the petition on the respondents including Tinubu personally but in most cases the respondent always makes themselves unavailable for the service.

For instance, Tinubu had traveled to United Kingdom for medical check-up some days after he received his certificate of return.