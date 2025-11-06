Court gives Nnamdi Kanu last chance, Nov 7, to defend terrorism charges or waive his right

For the 6th time, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday shifted the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till November 7 to defend the terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government or waive his right to do so.

Kanu stood his ground in the open court on Wednesday, stating that there were no valid terrorism charges against him and that he would offer no defence.

Justice James Omotosho, who offered Kanu another opportunity, said that he granted the fresh opportunity in the interest of justice to the defendant and to the nation.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, when Kanu was called to open his defence, he instead faulted the charges, insisting that he had nothing to defend in respect of a repealed law.

Rather than responding to the business of the day, he took hours addressing the court on why the charges against him cannot stand.

According to Kanu ,the Supreme Court, in the judgment that ordered his trial made it abundantly clear for the federal government to amend the charge because the one against him had been repealed.

He said that until now, the charge had not been amended by the prosecution, thereby violating the order of the apex court.

Kanu persistently insisted that the refusal of the federal government to amend the charge was fatal to his trial, adding that no trial can hold in a repealed law.

“Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act has been repealed. I cannot put in a defense under a repealed law. I won’t do that.”

At this point, Justice Omotosho reminded him of the need to keep his gun powder dry, but he declined, maintaining he had not seen any reason to open a defence in the instant charge.

At a point, he agreed to open up the defense and that he would need to consult with his four legal consultants.

He named Nnaemeka Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Okpara and Mandela Umegborogu as his four legal consultants to consult.

Based on this, the Judge repeated his plea to him to consult with legal practitioners conversant with criminal laws to aid his defense.

Earlier, counsel to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had requested the Judge to enforce the court’s order that Kanu open his defence or waive his right to do so.

Justice Omotosho however said that he was inclined to bend backward again to give Kanu another opportunity to have a rethink to open defense or forget it.