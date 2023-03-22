Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s application to strike out charges

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday dismissed an application by embattled high-ranking Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, seeking to strike out charges against him.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Justice Emeka Nwite dismissed the application on the ground that the court has the exclusive right to hear drug-related cases as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act.

This newspaper reports that Kyari is facing prosecution by the NDLEA.

Kyari and four members of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) – ASP Bawa James, ACP Sunday Ubua, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu – were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja with conspiracy to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

They were also charged with unlawfully tampering with the 21.35kg of cocaine seized from two convicted drug dealers.

More to come…