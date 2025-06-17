Court Delays Arraignment Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan In Defamation Case to 30th

The arraignment of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been postponed to 30 June 2025, as the Federal High Court in Abuja grappled with procedural challenges in serving charges against her.

The senator faces allegations under Nigeria’s Cyber Crimes Act, but efforts to personally deliver the charges were unsuccessful, as she is reportedly abroad.

The prosecution, led by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), informed the court of their difficulties in reaching Akpoti-Uduaghan. They requested permission to serve the charges through her lawyer, Johnson Usman (SAN).

The court, presided over by Honourable Justice M.G. Umar, granted the request for substituted service, marking a key step in advancing the case despite the senator’s absence.

During the session, the DPP highlighted the urgency of the matter while noting logistical hurdles. The approval ensures Akpoti-Uduaghan will be formally notified of the charges.

The case, heard in Court 5, has drawn significant attention due to its implications for defamation, cybercrime, and accountability among public officials.

As the legal battle unfolds, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political future remains uncertain, with the next court date set to be a critical moment in this high-profile case.