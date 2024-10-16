Court bars EFCC from harassing ex-minister, Batagarawa in disputed land matter

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, has issued an interim order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting or detaining former Minister of Defence, Mr. Lawal Batagarawa, in connection with a disputed land matter.

The court, presided over by Justice Y. Halilu, also barred the EFCC and its agents, or anyone acting on their behalf, from inviting, harassing, intimidating, or otherwise threatening Batagarawa pending further proceedings.

The orders followed allegations that Batagarawa had been subjected to undue harassment by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Halilu further granted an order for substituted service of the originating process and other legal documents to the EFCC and the other respondents, to be delivered at the commission’s office located at Plot 301/302, Institution and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

The case, marked CV/4123/2024, filed by Lawal Batagarawa had listed the EFCC, Sanusi Mohammed (Head, Bank Fraud Section), Umar Imran (Investigating Police Officer), Patrick Ineke, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as the 1st to 5th respondents, respectively.

Batagarawa, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Jerry Aondo, initiated the application citing a series of actions by the EFCC that amounted to harassment and intimidation over a disputed plot of land.

In an affidavit dated September 20, 2024, Batagarawa detailed various instances of harassment, including his detention at the EFCC’s office on August 19 and 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., before being released on administrative bail.

He also alleged that he had been subjected to repeated summons and harassing phone calls from EFCC agents.

According to Batagarawa, the EFCC’s actions were based on false allegations orchestrated by the 4th respondent, Patrick Ineke, and his legal representatives, who claimed ownership of the disputed plot of land.

The claim was allegedly based on a supposed transaction between Ineke, a deceased Mrs. Allah, and one Wilson Osuagwu, who had served as Batagarawa’s orderly in 2001 during his tenure as Minister of Defence.

In his affidavit, Batagarawa categorically refute these claims, stating that the land in question had been allocated to his company, Lamda Beta Investment Limited, by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in 2001.

In his affidavit, he provided evidence of payments made for the right of occupancy and other fees, amounting to N3,050,683.33, through Intercity Bank PLC on June 16, 2001.

The court has adjourned the matter to October 31, 2024, for the hearing of the substantive motion on the enforcement of Batagarawa’s fundamental human rights.