Court asked to compel UniPort to produce academic records of FCDA Director, Anita

By Andrew Orolua

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt to produce documents of Odom Anurika Anita to clear some discrepancies.

The documents needed are :

admission records, departmental results and graduation certificate of Odom Anurika Anita a Director with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Court was also asked to mandate the FCDA to produce the academic records, graduation certificate and the National Youth Service Corps NYSC discharge certificate upon which the said Director was employed into its establishment.

The requests were contained in a suit filed at the federal high court in Abuja against the FCDA, University of Port Harcourt and Odom Anurika Anita as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively by one Njoku Ifeanyichukwu.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CD/929/2024, the plaintiff is praying the court to invoke the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to compel the FCDA and the University of Port Harcourt to produce the academic records of the Director.

In the suit filed by Abiodun Olusanya on behalf of the plaintiff, it was averred that the academic records of the Director are needed to clear some discrepancies in her records of service at the FCDA.

However, when the matter came up on Tuesday, the University of Port Harcourt represented by Jude Ezenwata moved a motion on notice for regularization of the University’s counter affidavit against the suit to be filed out of time and to be deemed properly filed.

In a brief ruling on the motion, Justice Binta Nyako granted the request of the University, permitting the counter affidavit to be filed out of time and deeming same as properly filed.

Having cleared the coast for determination of the matter, Justice Nyako fixed May 7 for hearing of the suit.