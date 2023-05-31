Court admits BVAS’ printout , PVCs from 36 states in Atiku petition against Tinubu

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on Tuesday, admitted the printout of results from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS of 36 states as evidence in the Atiku Abubakar petition against President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The Presiding Justice of the five-Man panel, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani admitted the evidence in accordance with the first schedule of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court admitted and marked the shreds of evidence as PG (1-36), and PH (1-36) being printout results from BVAS and PVCs from the 36 States and FCT respectively.

At the opening of the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s petition, his Eyitayo Jegede, SAN who led the proceedings told the PEPC that documents were filed at the beginning of the petitions and all parties were duly served in line with laws.

Also admitted as evidence were the collected Permanent Voters Cards, PVC across the 36 states, and FCT.

However, counsel for the 2nd and 3rd respondents ( Tinubu and APC ) opposed the admissibility of the evidence arguing that the documents were not front-loaded in accordance with the laws.

However the court went ahead to admit the evidence in line with it pre-hearing orders as agreed by parties that all parties would not object to certified true copies by INEC upon tendering.

The court adjourns to May 31 for continuation.

