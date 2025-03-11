Court adjourned Natasha’s suit against Senate to March 25 for hearing

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Obiora Egwatu has adjourned the suit filed by Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central against the Nigerian Senate to March 25 for hearing.

Natasha had approached the Federal High Court, seeking an order restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from investigating her.

The court granted an interim order restraining the Senate pending the hearing of the suit but the Senate on Thursday proceeded to suspend her from the senate for six months after it considered the report of the committee and despite the pendency of the restraining order.

At the hearing of the suit on Monday, counsels to the first, second and third defendants told the court that they have not been served with Natasha’s court papers.

However, Natasha’s counsel, Michael Numa, SAN, told the court that all parties have been served, adding that affidavits of service were before the court.

After going through the affidavits of service before the court, Justice Egwatu confirmed service of all processes on all respondents.

At this point, counsel to the third respondent, the Senate President, Kehinde Ogunwumiju SAN, prayed the court for an adjournment for all processes to be harmonized.

Others counsel supported the move on the ground that it will facilitate accelerated hearing at the next adjourned date.

In his ruling, Justice Egwatu adjourned the matter to March 25th, 2025 and ordered that all the relevant processes be served on parties before the adjourned date.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Victor Nwaebonyi, while speaking on the outcome of the proceeding admitted that in legal proceeding service is very important.

Nwaebonyi added that it is only when parties are properly served that they will be able to study the matter and respond accordingly.

He admitted that it is strange for the court to interfere in the affairs of the Senate, noting that the Senate only answered the call of the court, being a responsible and law abiding institution.