Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers’ den in Kaduna

Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, Councilor in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been arrested with AK-47 around the Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the area is close to a den of the bandits terrorising many parts of the state.

The chairman of Soba Local Government Area, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Richifa, confirmed the arrest, DailyTimes gathered.

He stated that the suspect is the councilor representing Kinkiba ward in the council.

He, however, declined to speak further, adding, “I’m in serious grief about the news. Please allow me to overcome my shock.”

When contacted by DAILY POST, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed said he would call back.

He said, “I’m on my way to the mosque now, I will call you back shortly”.

