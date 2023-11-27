Council boss builds police station , splashes 31 projects for rural communities in A’ Ibom

By Isaac Job

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has commissioned a new police station built by the Chairman of Ukanafun local government area Dr Godwin Inyieng in Afaha Obo Ata Essien village and 31 live touching projects across other communities in the area .

The new police station which was commissioned and handed over to Nigeria Police last weekend was the second in the area to tackle security challenges .

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at Ata Essien Afaha Obo , Eno recalled that local government administration was created to facilitate grassroot development .

” These projects Ukanafun local government chairman shows me that there are politicians who have the interest of the people in their heart.

” The projects scattered around rural communities here will touch lives especially the police station which will protect lives and properties here . This is commendable”

Eno who was represented by the Chairman Local Government Service Commission in the state Hon Monday Eyo said the project will address security needs of the people.

Earlier ,the council Chairman pastor Godwin Inyieng said the site of the police station in Ata Essien Afaha Obo will serve four neighbouring local government areas within the locality .

” Your Excellency, few metres from here to your right us Etim Ekpo local government area and few metres to your left is OrukAnam local government are . In the same vein, less than a kilometer behind here is Abak council area .

” Your Excellency , you will agree with me , therefore, that an investment in a location like this will benefit four local government areas in one fell swoop.

Inyieng recalled that the local government area had existed since June 1, 1976 with different development challenges including security problems but with only one police station located within the council’s urban adding such situation made security in rural communities to be porous .

” Considering the security challenges that bedeviled our local government area few years ago, it became absolutely imperative to provide a security facility of this nature across the river in Ukanafun”

Inyieng disclosed that apart from the police station, his administration has completed live touching projects in the rural areas while other ones were ongoing waiting for completion for the benefit of the people.

He listed such projects to include Assembly Hall , African Church School ,Afaha Obo Ata Essien , Mini Water Scheme ,Afaha Obo Ata Essien, Brand new NULGE House at the council Secretariat , Village Hall, Ikot Akp Nkuk, 30 Market Stalks at Urua Ekon, Ikot Udo Mbang and 30 Market Stalks at Ikot Unah

Others include Village Hall ,Ikot Akpan Eyara (Ongoing) , Village Hall Ikot Inyang Udo2 , (ongoing) , Water Project Nkek , Village Hall Ikot Unah , Village Hall ,Ikot Obiowo , Village Hall,Ikot Ideh among others

The Council Chairman explained that other projects for the people in other sectors include massive interventions in Education , Health , Roads, Rural Electrification, Youth Development, Employment, Women Empowerment and General Administration in the local government area.

He attributed the success recorded in the area to cooperation of political stakeholders , councillors and thanked them for being wonderful partners in the interpretation of development dreams for the people.

The Council Chairman also received goodwill messages from political stakeholders, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and traditional institutions in the area for implementing his development plans for the people .

The political leader of the area Hon Eno Akpan while congratulating the chairman for the projects said if all the council Chairmen from different zones in area had embarked on such development in the past , the area would have been littered with development projects .

” Here we respect zoning of political offices . If other council chairmen who had served from other zones in this area have done this , the council area would have developed by now ” he said.