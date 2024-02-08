Cost of living: Gov Fintiri bans ferrying of building materials to other states

By Tom Garba

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has banned the ferrying of building materials across border communities to neighboring countries.

The governor who described the action as contributing to the surge in the prices of building materials directed all security agencies operating in border communities to intensify surveillance and stop trucks from mass movement of all building materials to neighboring countries.

Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a signed statement warned that government will not hesitate to impound vehicles conveying such items across the border and prosecute anybody found wanting.

Governor Fintiri who expressed concern over the activities of the unpatriotic Nigerians urged the public to assist security agencies in combating the menace.