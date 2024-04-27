COSON Board meets in Lagos promises to defend interest of members

The Board of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, (COSON), on April 23, 2024 met at the Board room of COSON House in Ikeja.

The board scrutinized and approved the accounts of COSON for the year ended December 31st 2023. The board also reviewed the distribution of palliative royalties approved by the AGM in November 2023 and expressed satisfaction that over 95 percent of the members have received their royalties.

The board assured the members of COSON that the interest of the members will be defended at all times and that COSON will continue to grow from strength to strength and remain one of the best run collective management organisation in the world.

The Board meeting was presided over by COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, who is also a former President of PMAN.

Present at meeting were gospel music minister, Kenny Saint Brown; ace-drummer and producer, Richard Cole; reggae gospel star, Righteousman Erhabor; showbiz impresario, Koffi Idowu-Nuel also known as Koffi Tha Guru; Singer, producer and TV host, Nimyel Nansel, better known as Zdon Paporrella; vivacious performer and first daughter of the legendry Ras Kimono, Oge Kimono and well-known Enugu based music toaster and publisher Sir Angus Power Nwangwu.

In attendance also were : Abuja-based music publisher and war horse of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN), Chief Uche Emeka Paul, gospel music minister, Evangelist Olusegun Omoyayi; National President of Music Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MUPMAN), Engr Sharon Essco Wilson; COSON General Manager, Mrs Bernice Eriemeghe Ashibuogwu and COSON Deputy General Manager, Mr Vincent Adawaisi.