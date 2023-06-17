Coscharis Motors to launch all-new Ford Territory in Nigeria

By Temitope Adebayo

Nigeria’s leading automobile dealership and an exclusive franchisee of the Ford brand, Coscharis Motors Plc, said All-New Ford Territory, would soon to debuted officially in Nigeria.

General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, made this known at the just concluded 2023 Lagos Motor Fair and Autoparts Expo, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Babarinde said, We want to seize this opportunity to whet our customers’ appetite by informing them about the All-New Ford Territory, which is soon to debut officially in Nigeria.

He explained that part of the takeaway during the fair was the finance scheme package in collaboration with some of our reputable financial institutions including one of our sister companies (Coscharis Mobility) together with a robust insurance cover by our insurance partners (Tangerine and AIICO insurance) firms respectively.

According to him, “You will agree with us that all these deliver a comprehensive soft landing for both existing customers and prospects alike to keep enjoying their favourite Ford vehicles they can now afford.

In a post-event statement, Coscharis revealed that it participated in this year’s edition to ensure that the Ford showroom is brought closer to customers and enthusiasts, thereby availing them the opportunity to interact with the latest Ford products in the market.

The event featured variants of Ford brand, including the Ranger 4×2 single cabin, assembled at the company’s ultra-modern auto assembly plant in Awoyaya, Lagos.

“Also on display at the event were the iconic Ford Explorer, Ford Edge and the recently introduced Ford Bronco respectively with guaranteed warranties that comes with the purchase of any of the variants.

“The all-new Ford Territory which is built for young, smart, and connected customers, has a modern design and advanced technology features that deliver a highly exciting and progressive customer experience. Look out for it, it’s coming soon.”

