Corruption: Edwin Clark urges EFCC boss to be courageous and confront sacred cows

…asks Yahaya Bello to submit surrender self to court

By Tunde Opalana

Leader of the Ijaw ethnic nationality and foremost nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed confidence in the ability of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede to engage the daunting problems of corruption in the country.

He, however, said the anti- corruption czar must be ready to confront some Nigerians regarded as sacred cows.

He said this in a letter addressed to Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, Chairman of

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) titled “Re: The Reviving of all abandoned high profile corrupt cases against politician by the EFCC”.

In the letter made available to this medium on Tuesday, Chief Clark dissected the various corrupt cases in the country while he advised the ex- governor of Kogi State to submit himself to the authority rather than continuing hiding.

Congratulating the new Executive Chairman of EFCC, he charged him to perform his duties “effectively, impeccably, fair and just and without any discrimination, political victimization or witch-hunting of political opponents and have the courage and ability to confront the so called sacred cows in our society.”

According to him, the level of corruption in the public service and even in private business has reached such an alarming scale.

He said “It has become a recognised way of our daily lives.

“While the Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Directors in a Ministry carry out corruption and abuse of office at a large scale at higher level, the lower ranks in the Ministry even including the clerks and messengers are also involved in minor ways of corruption by hiding files and documents and asking for money before releasing them.

“A new trend has now increased the temple of corruption. It is ridiculous to say that some of the officers and assistants have increased the level of corruption in the public service. Some of those in the Presidency, Ministers offices, President of the Senate and so on demand money particularly in Dollars before allowing you to see their principals.

“Corruption and abuse of office which unfortunately has become our way of life can only be reduced if there is political will on the part of the Government to prosecute all those found corrupt as emergency cases and given accelerated hearing or the Federal Government should create a special court for a period of time to treat high profile corrupt cases and not to allow such corrupt cases to be announced over the media and no further action taken.”

However, Chief Clark deeply appreciated the courage and will power of Olukoyede in reviving high profile corrupt cases involving former Governors, some of whom are in the Senate parading themselves as innocent citizens while some of them are today serving as Ministers in the present administration.

Commending the EFCC boss, he said “It is therefore with great pleasure I read with satisfaction your recent release wildly published in the internet and some newspapers particularly in Sunday Punch of 14th January 2024 at page 3. You spoke the mind of all patriotic Nigerians who seriously believe in the eradication of corrupt practices in our body polity.

“You revealed the names of these unpatriotic culprits who embezzled the sum of about ₦772 Billion, enough to rejuvenate our ailing economy.

“I join other Nigerians in supporting you to carry out with rapidity to complete the investigations of these cases and to expedite the trial of all those charged to court since 2007; who are not only in the Senate and Government dining and wining with Mr President but are also living lavishly at the expense of volatile and vulnerable Nigerians.

I” also wish to advise you that all former Governors who served the country and some of who looted their state treasury as it is alleged in Yahaya Bello’s case should be investigated by your commission with rapidity to enable Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to carry out his anti-corruption crusade.”

Against outcry in some quarters that the EFCC is trying ex- Governor Bello in the media, he said “Mr Chairman, as usual, some unpatriotic and misguided Nigerians have criticized you, branding your appearance on the television as media propaganda. I totally disagree with them and you are on the right path.”

Advising Yahaya Bello to surrender himself to the court with dignity and stop engaging in pursuing procedural issues which some Nigerian lawyers are manipulating in the media, he said the offence allegedly committed by him is bailable.

“The real issue is that Yahaya Bello paid some amount of money to the American School, which was paid with the Kogi State Government’s fund, to the sum of $845,852. It is also true that the American School has refunded $760,910 to the EFCC which demanded for it.

“It must be noted that the issue of bench warrant has always been an instrument used by Nigerian Courts to draw the attention of high profile Government officials that no one is above the law. It is not new by the court and Yahaya Bello’s case should not be treated differently.