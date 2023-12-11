Corruption Allegation: Bloggers, Content Creators Condemn Politically Motivated Attacks Against MD, NEDC

A group, Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria (BAVCCA) has strongly condemned the recent barrage of attacks and allegations of corruption against the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr. Mohammed Alkali.

A statement on Monday issued by Abimbola Ademola, Director of Administration in BAVCCA, condemned what he described as “politically motivated attacks and criticisms against Alkali, designed to undermine the exceptional work done by the NEDC under his guidance.”

While recognising the importance of accountability and transparency, Ademola stressed the need to differentiate between legitimate concerns and politically motivated attacks.

“We the Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria (BAVCCA) have gathered in Abuja to express our unequivocal support for the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) amidst recent criticisms and accusations of corruption.

“We are here today to strongly advocate for the integrity of the Managing Director and expose the political motivations behind these attacks.

“It is with deep concern that we witness baseless accusations of corruption being hurled at the Managing Director.

“We strongly believe that these attacks are politically motivated and aim to undermine the exceptional work done by the NEDC under his guidance.

“BAVCCA vehemently stands in support of the Managing Director and condemns these false allegations.

“We urge the public to carefully scrutinise the achievements and impact of the NEDC under his leadership,” he explained.

Ademola further stated some of the achievements of Alkali, since his assumption of office.

He said: “Through various projects and initiatives, the NEDC has been instrumental in positively transforming the lives of countless individuals in the region.

“From the reconstruction of vital infrastructure to the provision of healthcare facilities and educational support, the NEDC has consistently worked towards sustainable development in the North East.

“The Managing Director’s unwavering dedication, passion, and transparent approach have been instrumental in driving change and progress in the region.”

BAVCCA also called on the relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate these baseless allegations and ensure that justice is upheld.

The group cautioned those behind these attacks, warning that the Association would not tolerate any attempts to undermine the reputation and credibility of the Managing Director or any individual working diligently towards the development of Nigeria.

“We urge all stakeholders to engage in responsible and constructive dialogue, focusing on the betterment of the North East and its people.

“The Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria (BAVCCA) stands firmly in support of the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission.

“We urge the public to recognise his significant contributions and tireless efforts in driving sustainable development and progress in the North East.

“Let us unite against politically motivated attacks and work together towards a better future for our nation.

It would be recalled that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2017 to oversee the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and sustainable development of the North East region, which has been devastated by years of conflict.