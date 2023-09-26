Correct all wrongs done by ex-governor Umahi , PDP lawmaker tasks Ebonyi Gov

By Chijioke Njoku

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly member, Mr. Nwoke Chidi representing Abakaliki North constituency has few days to the 67th independent of Nigeria and Ebonyi at 27th, proposed eight years tenure for governor Francis Nwifuru.

Nwoke, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, made this known to newsmen, shortly after hosting his constituents that took place at his office located at Nkaliki road Abakaliki.

He however, urged the governor, Francis Nwifuru to correct all the lapses witnessed in the state during the regime of the former governor, David Umahi.

According to him: “We have been having good leaders in Ebonyi state, ranging from the days of the military regime, with Walter Fegabor to Oduoye. The first democratically elected governor, Sam Egwu did much in human capital development and free education. Martin Elechi did well, especially in the unity bridges, and ensured that all communities in the state are connected to each other for the purpose of development.

“After that, we had the third governor, David Umahi who changed the face and name of Ebonyi, from the dust of the nation to a wonderful city, despite the hunger, starvation, and high rate of taxation which we passed through during his administration. We now have, the fourth governor, Francis Nwifuru who have just started.

“Nwifuru was part of the former administration, he knows the lapses of the Umahi’s led administration. He has decided to work on it, especially on reviving the collapsed Ebonyi State University by approving a huge sum to them to caution the high rate of school fees, and ensure that the welfare of lectures and staffs of the varsity is taken care of.”

Nwoke, applauded the governor for the payment of “all gratuities and pension, and has also decided to upgrade the welfare of civil servants by increasing their salaries.

He lamented that Ebonyi is backward, “In fact, in this 27th years of Ebonyi State, we are still backwards. We are not only backwards but also orchward, but with the emergency of governor, Nwifuru, there will be progress and more development.

“The tenure of governor Francis Nwifuru, will be 8years, and I encourage him to do more in the area of human capital development. He should ensure that our Indigent youths are sent to different states to learn skill works. Our youths should be made, to embark on training to learn different skills, then empower those in academics to undergo masters programs abroad.

“He should do more in the area of health, such that the citizens of the state can access good health facilities in both the rural and urban areas. And in the area of environment, the government should go into tree planting to ensure and adequate erosion control in the state” he stated.

