Corps members jubilate as N77,000 allowance hits accounts

True to the promise made by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, corps members across the country have begun receiving their increased allowance of N77,000.

The March payment reflects the long-awaited increment, bringing joy and relief to thousands of young graduates undergoing the one-year mandatory national service.

This development follows the commitment made by the NYSC leadership to align corps members’ stipends with the new minimum wage. The allowance was increased from the initial N33,000 to N77,000.

Reports from various social media platforms indicate widespread excitement among corps members. Many have expressed gratitude for the improved allowance, noting that it will significantly ease their financial burdens.

Some corps members shared their joy on social media, celebrating the increase and commending the NYSC for fulfilling its promise.

The increment is expected to enhance their welfare, allowing them to better cope with the rising cost of living.

Speaking on the development, some corps members described the allowance increase as a major relief.

“This is a big step for us. We have been struggling with the previous amount, especially with transportation and feeding costs. Now, things will be much better,” said a corps member serving in Abuja.

Another corps member in Lagos added, “We appreciate the government for making this happen. It shows that our welfare is being considered.”

The NYSC had previously assured corps members that their allowance would be reviewed following the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

