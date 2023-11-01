COPDEM vows to chase out the criminal political class from power

By Tunde Opalana

Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) has called in Nigerians not to relent I their quest for a new Nigeria where justice prevails vowing to chase criminals away from corridor of power.

The group Media team led by Great Imo Jonathan who made this known in reaction to the outcome of Supreme Court Judgement which affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as duly elected President urged Nigerians to.keep pushing for people oriented constitution that would restore Justice and Equity for ordinary citizens irrespective of their class in the society.

COPDEM stated that the 2023 general elections have shown the strength of the people’s anti-establishment movement in Nigeria.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the body urged Nigerians to keep pushing for a people oriented constitution that will restore justice and equity for ordinary citizens irrespective of their class in society.

READ ALSO: Governor Obaseki denies his deputy statutory official.

In reaffirming Chief Bola Tinubu as the duly elected President in the presidential election of 25, February 2023, COPDEM said the Supreme Court has chosen to invert common sense, throw reason, logic, and principles of justice out of the window.

“The Supreme Court decision has simply legalised forgery, identity theft, perjury and electoral illegality in Nigeria!

“As Nigerians, we ask, please, what is law and why do we go to court?

“To a lay man, law is simply the ratification of those common convention, principles, ethics, and mores we have all chosen to live by as humans in a society. We make them into a document and create infrastructures and institutions to interpret them whenever there is need for clarity.

“Therefore, the court, as such institution, carries the burden of reminding us why we are humans and how far we have travelled from primitivity, as hunters, gatherers, wanderers that are not bound by laws but simply living in a Hobbesian state of nature.

“The court and laws are there to inhibit by punishing such primitive tendencies to ‘snatch it,’ ‘grab it’ and ‘run with it’ like we saw on 25 February this year.

“Courts and laws should exist to chide, reprimand, and necessarily sanction actors of such conduct, either as individuals or as institutions.”

The body further said “What the electoral act is saying is different from what the law of forgery under criminal law has provided, the court if not biased should interpret the law as it is, anyone who has presented a forged certificate should be disqualified from contesting for any office within Nigeria.”

It said the 2023 elections have shown the strength of the people’s anti-establishment movement in Nigeria.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com