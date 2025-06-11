Coordinated development key to unlocking Nigeria’s full potential — Tinubu

…says infrastructure not luxury, but national necessity

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s full development potential can only be achieved through coordinated and integrated infrastructure investment across key sectors, stressing that “infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

Speaking during the official commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way), connecting Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), and other roads within the Katampe District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Tinubu said the project represents more than physical development, noting that it symbolizes his administration’s commitment to national transformation.

“This project represents more than a stretch of household. It affirms our commitment to a ban transformation. Under our Renewed Hope Agenda, since assuming office in May 23rd, this administration has been guided by a philosophy anchored on reform and regeneration. Today, we’ve seen tangible proof of that philosophy in action,” the President said.

The President noted that the road corridor had long been neglected despite its strategic place in the Abuja Masterplan. However, he said the situation had now changed under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“What was once missing as a link is now a modern, functional and durable infrastructure,” he said.

He explained that the newly commissioned road will ease traffic congestion in central Abuja and enhance connectivity to developing districts like Katampe, Jahi, and Mabushi. According to him, the road will also stimulate housing and business growth and provide a foundation for future city-wide integration.

“Infrastructure is not a luxury. It is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration and economic opportunity,” President Tinubu emphasized. “We recognize that our nation’s development is linked to the quality of infrastructure connecting people, cities and industries.”

The President underscored that no meaningful industrialization can occur without quality infrastructure, particularly good roads.

“There’s no way industrialization will flourish without good roads. We are investing in roads, rainpower, health care, education and digital infrastructure. It is only through this coordinated and integrated development that we can unlock Nigeria’s full potential. I promise you, we will.”

Commending the efforts of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team, Tinubu acknowledged that the achievement was a result of collective leadership and teamwork.

“He could not achieve this alone without your collaboration. As a team builder, a team player, it is impossible, but you have proved that steamship is the hallmark of good leadership.”

The President charged Abuja residents to take ownership of the newly constructed road by protecting and using it responsibly.

“The road belongs to the communities as citizens of Abuja and us as the federal government. I urge you to protect it and use it wisely.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to service delivery regardless of political distractions, Tinubu stated: “The government has played its part. We did not worry about protest, and as I commissioned this road N16 to the glory of God Almighty, I reaffirmed our commitment that we will continue to build. We will continue to serve the people, no matter how much the naysayers pursue the politics.”

In a lighter political tone, the President praised Wike’s efforts despite not being a member of the ruling party.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him because we will join him in singing ‘as e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem’,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.