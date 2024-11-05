Cooperation, peace, veritable tools for development, Oyebanji tells community leaders

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has called on the citizens of his native town, Ikogosi Ekiti, at home and in the diaspora to embrace cooperation and peace as essential tools for meaningful and sustainable development of the community.

He made the call at Ikogosi Ekiti on Friday night during an interactive session with leaders of the community in commemoration of the 2024 Ikogosi day celebration, said harmony, unity and love among the community members are vital for attracting investment and growth which will help the community reach its full potential as a prime destination for tourism and economic progress.

Describing the community as a potential revenue generator for the state due to its unique cultural and natural assets, the Governor implored the citizens to prioritize collective goals over and above personal gains, stressing that collaboration is crucial for advancing and improving the fortune of the community.

The Governor assured them that his administration would continue to empower the community through infrastructure, education, and job opportunities for the local youths.

He maintained that ikogosi development holds a special place in his government agenda and urged the residents to remain committed to shared dream of a prosperous and harmonious community

According to him “I believe strongly that the path way to progress is frankness, truth and love. I am pleading with all of us, this is our own Jerusalem, we must love ourselves because where there is no love there cannot be progress, it’s when we love ourselves that we love our community.

“The change we want in this town must start with us, and the best way to change a community is to start with oneself. All of us present tonight must make up our mind to leave this place as a changed person and love Ikogosi”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the President, Ikogosi Progressive Union, Mr Sola Agbaje, who expressed his appreciation to the Governor for being very passionate and committed to the development of the community, said the purpose of the meeting was to find a way to move the community forward.

The Regent of the town, Princess Omobola Adepoju, who expressed her appreciation to the Governor for not disappointing the community, said the community is so proud of the tremendous achievements of the Governor’s administration in just tw year.

She urged the citizens to work in unity to achieve remarkable progress and development for the community.

The community leaders at the parley also lauded the Governor for the all round development being witnessed across the state under his watch, pledging their unalloyed support for his administration.