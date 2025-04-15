Controversy surrounds alleged medical bill payment by Gov Okpebholo, beneficiary claims no assistance received

By Titus Akhigbe

Mr. Umoru Imokha Abdulahi, whose wife’s medical bills were reportedly settled by Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo after their detention at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has come forward to assert that his family did not receive any such assistance.

Following media reports about the detention of Abdulahi’s wife and child due to an outstanding medical bill of ₦330,000, Governor Okpebholo allegedly ordered the immediate payment of these bills.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, indicated that Okpebholo, represented by his Special Adviser on Health Matters, Precious Ogboru, and Executive Assistant, James Iorkusah, had addressed the situation. However, the statement incorrectly referred to the family as Innocent Akpan instead of Umoru Imokha Abdulahi.

The CPS statement read: “The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Health Matters, Precious Ogboru, and Executive Assistant, James Iorkusah, visited the mother and her newborn at UBTH, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to the health and welfare of its citizens, especially the vulnerable.”

It continued: “The affected family, led by Mr. Innocent Akpan, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for the timely intervention. According to Akpan, his wife, Mercy Bassy, and their newborn had been detained for over two weeks due to unpaid medical bills.”

In response to the claims of bill payment, Abdulahi stated that he did not receive any assistance from the governor, describing how his family was hastily removed from the ward. Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Edo State council, he said: “The governor did not pay us anything. The ₦200,000 I initially paid led to threats against my wife, as they claimed I wanted to abandon them.”

He recounted, “Despite earlier assurances from the Chief Medical Director, we were treated poorly. We heard the governor was coming and hoped for help, but we were treated like thieves and discharged without receiving any funds from him. We only had the money I had previously paid.”

Abdulahi also mentioned receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a businessman named Monday, who said he sent ₦400,000 to the UBTH account, but Abdulahi has not seen any of it.

Currently without employment after being dismissed from his job, Abdulahi is pleading with UBTH to release any funds intended for his family and is appealing to generous Nigerians for assistance.

When contacted, UBTH Public Relations Officer Barr. Joshua Uwaila responded with questions and ultimately referred journalists to the government house for further clarification.