Contractors Get Deadline to Resume Work on Abandoned Kabba-Ilorin Road – Senator Karimi

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sunday Karimi has assured his constituents that the abandoned Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road project is currently receiving attention of the Federal Government.

He also said the contractors handling the project have been given a deadline to resume work.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, last Wednesday, announced the approval of 13 contracts for the Ministry of Works, totaling about N679 billion, to facilitate road rehabilitation and new construction projects across several states.

The exclusion of Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road from the list of the newly awarded road contracts by the federal government sparked rage amongst the people of Kogi West Senatorial District who demanded explanations from their representatives in the National Assembly.

In his reaction, however, Senator Karimi, in a statement by his Media Office said Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road was an ongoing contract awarded 11 years ago, and therefore should not be expected to be rewarded especially when the subsisting contract is considered an ongoing contract which has not been terminated.

READ ALSO: Sanwo- Olu, S/ West Govs mourn Olunloyo, commiserate with Makinde

The statement explained that Last week, Senator Karimi met with the Works Minister, Dave Umahi and Immediately after the meeting, the minister set up a five-man committee charged with the responsibility of assessment of the road sections from Abuja to Kabba, through Aiyetoro-Gbede to Mopa, Isanlu, Odo-Ere, Egbe down to Osi in Ekiti local government in Kwara State. The committee was set up at the request of Senator Karimi, which the Minister graciously granted the request.

The Minister went further to assure Senator Karimi that outside the N9bn, more funds would be provided for the road project before the end of 2025 financial year. The Hon Minister also reassured that the N500m shortfall in the 2024 budget will be added”.

It was however reported that the minister ordered the contractors handling the job, CGC, a Chinese company to move to site within the next two weeks or he would be compelled to terminate the contract and re-award the same to another contractor that is ready to do the job.

Meanwhile, the representative of CGC at the meeting was quoted to have assured the Minister of the readiness of the contractors to move to the site within 30 days from the day of the meeting.