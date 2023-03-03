Continents States University appoints Anosike as special advisor to Varsity President

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Continents States University has announced that Professor Charles Anosike has been appointed ‘Special Advisor to the President.’

The spokesman for the Continents States University confirmed the appointment in the news letter updated on its website on Thursday.

He said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Charles Anosike as a Special Advisor to the President.

“As the Advisor to the President, Professor Charles Anosike will be responsible for the university’s overall academic and administrative leadership. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to ensure the university meets the highest standards, goals, and objectives.

“His additional responsibilities include developing and maintaining relationships with external stakeholders, such as government agencies, industry partners, and other universities”, he wrote.

Anosike has about 25 -years of collective experience in the private-public sector and academia and a proven knack for systems thinking, sustainability, and leadership development.

He holds a BA degree and a Master of Information Technology specializing in IT-Project Management from American InterContinental University.

Completed a Doctorate in Business Administration Leadership specialization from Walden University in the United States with dissertation research titled “Sustainability Efforts of One Multinational Oil Company in Niger Delta, Nigeria.

The Professor is a fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, UK (FCMI); Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC); the Nigerian Institute of Management (FNIM) (Chartered), American Academy of Project Management (FAAPM); International Society for Development and Sustainability, Japan (FISDS) and Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (FSM). He is also a Certified Green project manager, a Chartered Management Practitioner (CMP), and a Chartered Management Consultant (CMC).

