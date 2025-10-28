Consumer protection: FCCPC Hails Court Judgements Against MultiChoice, Peace Mass Transit

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has hailed the recent court ruling that awarded five million naira in damages against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.

A notice by Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs in Abuja on Monday, said the Commission also lauded the Enugu High court’s decision declaring Peace Mass Transit’s ‘no refund’ policy unlawful.

Ijagwu said the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mr Tunji Bello, commended the courts for ensuring fair outcomes which had strengthened consumer confidence and accountability in the marketplace.

Bello said the judgments showed the strength of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018, which empowered consumers to seek redress and requireed service providers to meet lawful standards of fair service delivery.

He commended the consumers for using lawful channels to pursue justice rather than recourse to self-help, noting that the law provided ways for consumers to express their grievances.

According to him, consistent judicial enforcement complements the Commission’s regulatory work and reinforces the message that consumer-rights violations attract real consequences.

”These decisions confirm the courts’ willingness to protect consumer rights.

”Between March and August 2025, the Commission facilitated recoveries of more than ₦10 billion for consumers across 30 sectors, demonstrating the growing effectiveness of Nigeria’s consumer protection system.

He urged consumers to continue reporting unfair practices through the FCCPC complaint portal, email, or any of its offices nationwide.

FCCPC said that the Lagos High Court, presided over by Justice R. O. Olukolu, awarded N5 million in general damages to a DStv subscriber, Mr Ben Onuora, for the wrongful disconnection of his active subscription.

The Commission said the Court held that Multichoice acted unlawfully by cutting off service in spite verified payment, causing inconvenience to the claimant and his family.

It ordered immediate reconnection and an extension to cover the period of disconnection, relying on Sections 130, 136, and 142 to 145 of the FCCPA 2018, which safeguards consumers’ rights to quality service and make suppliers liable for interrupted or defective delivery.

In the second case, FCCPC said the Enugu High Court, under Justice C. O. Ajah, ruled that Peace Mass Transit’s “no refund after payment” policy was illegal and void under Sections 120, 104, and 129(1) of the FCCPA 2018.

The company was ordered to pay N500,000 in damages to a passenger, Mr Tochukwu Odo, whose fare was withheld after an uncompleted trip.

The Court held that service providers must refund consumers when a service was not rendered and that policies denying refunds breached statutory consumer rights.