Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike

Construction workers in the country have declared a three-day warning strike from Feb.5 over non implementation of Wage Award by their employers.

The workers under the aegis of National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW ) and Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) disclosed this in a joint statement issued on Friday in Abuja .

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Ibrahim Walama, NUCECFWW General Secretary and MrTony Egbule, Acting General Secretary, CCESSA.

They said the decision to embark on the strike was reached at the joint National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of both associations held on Jan. 25.

READ ALSO: Crude Oil Theft: CSO Applauds NSCDC Boss For

The associations contended that their employers had refused to discuss with them the implementation of the wage award agreed between the Federal Government and organised labour.

“The Joint NEC of both unions has directed all members (NUCECFWW/CCESSA) to proceed on three-day warning strike starting from Monday Feb. 5, 2024, in the first instance to press home our demand.

“Consequent upon the above, all members across board are advised to ensure total compliance,” they said in the statement.

They also urged officials and members to both unions to constantly check the relevant platforms of NUCECFWW and CCESSA for necessary information and further directives.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, had called for a reconciliation meeting between the workers and their employers.

The Minister had also briefed the media that the worker did not send representatives to attend the meeting she summoned to resolve the disputes.