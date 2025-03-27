Constitution: Kalu Re-Emphasizes Need to Provide Roles for Traditional Rulers’

…receives proposal from Igbomina State applicants

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has reiterated his commitment towards ensuring, traditional rulers are assigned constitutional roles.

Kalu stated this when he received Royal Fathers in Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal constituency and some Southwest lawmakers, led by His Royal Majesty Oba (Barr) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Okeila who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday, to submit their proposal for the creation of Igbomina State in the Southwest.

Addressing the delegation, the Deputy Speaker who also, serve as Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, commended traditional institutions, for their significant contributions to the nation’s unity, saying that they should be accorded roles in the ongoing process.

While commenting on their proposal for creation of Igbomina State, Kalu commended the delegation for their believe that the dividends of democracy will trickle down better, to the grassroots if a State is given to their people.

He however urged them to ensure that they fulfill all provisions of the constitution in terms of documenting everything, required for State creation, assuring that if it is done, it will be taken to the next level.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“Let me start by commending the traditional rulers for the work they are doing, so it has national coercion, national unity and peace around the country. My colleagues around the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my office and myself commend the hard work that you always put in making sure that we don’t have community crisis, we don’t have lack of peace and that’s the reason some of us are pushing for some sort of recognition for the traditional rulers.

“As custodians of our culture, if you are not respected, the values, our cultural values will be eroded by deviant behaviours. I like how you care for our communities. You believe that the dividend of democracy will trickle down better to the grassroots, if a state is given to the people who are homogeneous in culture.

“So, you just started the journey hoping that you have fulfilled all the provisions of the constitution in terms of documenting all that is required by the provisions of the constitution.

“I believe you have submitted your complete documents before the expiration date, we gave for the submission. Many have submitted and many did not meet the requirements. I am promising you that we are going to take it to the next level,” Kalu said.

Earlier, the His Royal Majesty Oba Abolarin and member representing Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal constituency, Rep Clement Akanni in their separate remarks commended the Deputy Speaker for the work he is doing in the constitution review committee.

“We have come today to present our proposal for Igbomina State.Osun, Kwara and Ekiti States are agitating for Igbomina State. We have come together with the consent of our leader, Chief Bisi Akande that, it is high time to have a state of our own.

“We will fulfill all conditions that will make us eligible for the State, and we pray that, if we have that State, we are going to be far ahead of others, which is the beauty of democracy and Federalism,” he said.