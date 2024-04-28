Constitution Amendment: Senator Barau harps on collaboration with all stakeholders

BY HARUNA SALAMI

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution, Senator Barau Jibrin, has called for robust collaboration among all stakeholders to drive the ongoing constitution amendment process to a successful conclusion.

Senator Barau stated this on Saturday at the joint retreat of the secretariat and consultants to the Senate and House of Representatives committees on the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, in Abuja.

He commended the synergy between the constitution review secretariat and consultants to the Senate and House of Representatives committees, saying this will create harmony in the workings of both committees.

Senator Barau assured that the National Assembly will carry out the review the of constitution by a thorough aggregation of the yearnings of Nigerians from all walks of life through public hearings and collection of memoranda from various interests throughout the country, as well as embarking on a progressive engagement with state governments and legislatures and the federal government to achieve consensus on all issues.

“We must work together. Our country is facing a lot of challenges and this is the right time to fashion out a constitution that will go in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of this country.

“The world is dynamic and this compels all serious countries to go with modernity and fashion their laws in accordance with contemporary happenings within their peculiarities.

“We have started on a progressive note of collaboration and let us add momentum to this very important collaboration within our ranks in order to achieve a result that will help in driving the process of making prospective peace, justice and fair play in the way we run our affairs as a nation,” he said.