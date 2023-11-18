Confusion over allegations of $5m bribe to judges

BY ORIAKU IJELE

These are not great times for the judiciary, especially the arm in Plateau state, where insulations are rife that judges handling electoral petitions have pocketed over $5m to rule in favour of one of the contending candidates in a petition, following the outcome of the March 2023 guber polls.

The wild allegations which have been gaining traction clearly elucidates Nigerians’ perception that judiciary in the country has been lost to the highest bidders, especially in electoral matters.

While this subsists, clear confusion however emanated Friday, when the Governor Caleb Mutfwang, washed his hands off the allegations, believed to be coming from his camp in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mutfwang condemned the allegation in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Friday in Jos.

The governor, who described the allegation as baseless, noted that the move aimed at sowing seed of discord between him and the revered jurists.

READ ALSO: Osun: APM carpets Adeleke over CJ removal, says its..

”I strongly condemn the baseless and defamatory allegations being circulated by certain individuals, accusing judges of receiving a $5 million bribe for the nullification of my election.

”This is a deliberate actions of my detractors aimed at sowing seed of discord between myself, the esteemed judges and other constituted authorities

”I wish to distance myself from the false narrative; it a mere fabrication crafted by individuals who are being manipulated as pawns by the opposition party in Plateau.

”This latest move is an attempt to tarnish the image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Plateau and such malicious actions will not deter my commitment and confidence in the Judiciary,”the governor said.

Mutfwang called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, identify and apprehend those responsible for the publication.